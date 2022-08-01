Tahlequah gets Purple Heart City designation

The mayor proclaimed Tahlequah as a Purple Heart City recently, and local veterans say it’s an outstanding move for honoring those who served.
Mayor Sue Catron was approached by Lt. Col. Michael Hunt, commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart; Chapter 641 in Tahlequah; and other veterans after the Memorial Day observance ceremony in regard to proclaiming Tahlequah as a Purple Heart City.
“As they explained, a number of our sister communities in Oklahoma had already been designated as Purple Heart cities, and they wanted Tahlequah to be included in that list,” Catron said.
Hunt met with the mayor June 6, and the two discussed how the designation is intended to show support for all veterans in the city. Hunt told Catron about the Purple Heart itself and how it’s earned.
A proclamation ceremony was held July 26 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building and attended by many local veterans.
“I was presented with two plaques recognizing the designation, which will be hung at City Hall. I was also give four road signs to be installed at the entry points to our community,” Catron said.
It was initially created as the Badge for Military Merit by George Washington in 1782 before he became the first president. It is awarded to members of armed forces who are wounded or killed in combat, and it’s considered America’s oldest military declaration.
Hunt said 75 cities in Oklahoma have the Purple Heart City designation, and he's proud Tahlequah is now among that group.
“We really wanted to make the city a Purple Heart City when we started working on the Purple Heart Memorial in front of Reasor’s. We kind of tied that along with the memorial, but we put the memorial in and took care of all that first, and then we wanted to make the city a Purple Heart City,” Hunt said.
The memorial was dedicated Nov. 7, 2020, in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Hunt said that put a damper on the process of moving forward with the plan to make Tahlequah a Purple Heart City.
“It means that the people of Tahlequah support the military and specifically support Purple Heart members of the military,” Hunt said.
Dave Mead, of Marines of Tahlequah, served from 2000-2006, and he said anything acknowledging veterans and the wounded means a lot to him.
“It acknowledges the ones who got wounded in the line of duty. A medal is nice, but to have a city tip their cap with a ‘thank you’ is awesome. Like I said, I don’t have a [Purple Heart], but I’m sure the ones that have it appreciate [this proclamation],” Mead said.
Lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 that designated Oklahoma as a Purple Heart State and established Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day. Hunt said there is no formal ceremony planned, since Tahlequah was just recently proclaimed as a Purple Heart City. Catron is encouraging anyone who knows a veteran, especially a Purple Heart veteran, to take the time to recognize their sacrifices on Aug. 7.
