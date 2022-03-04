Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity in conjunction with various local partners is empowering women all month long in March with the Women Build Event 2022.
In honor of International Women's Day, March 8, Habitat for Humanity locations globally celebrate with a Women Build Week. This year, TAHH will host micro-events weekly in collaboration with community partners. All events are free to the public.
March 8: Paola Guthrie presents "Building Confidence: Belonging vs Fitting In" at the Tahlequah Public Library, 5:30 p.m.
March 11: Kristy Eubanks presents "Building Confidence: Hard Hats and Tiaras" at the Tahlequah Public Library, 4:00 p.m.
March 12: "Women Build Day." Participants will learn construction skills, safety, and training with power tools on the real construction site of Cherokee County's 31st Habitat Home located at 1213 W. Keetoowah Street. Sign in at 8:30 a.m. Free protein shakes and tea will be provided to each participant by River Hawk Nutrition.
Events still under construction include nutrition education, financial literacy, and/or a community garden build.
For more information on how to get involved, call 918-453-1332, email media@tahlequahhabitat.org, visit tahlequahhabitat.org, or come by the office at 816 S. College Ave.
