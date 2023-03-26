Tahlequah honors women in history

The Cherokee Capital Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently met with Mayor Sue Catron to receive an official mayoral proclamation naming March as "Women's History Month" in Tahlequah.
This proclamation highlights the important role of women, both past and present, in American history. The NSDAR, through its American History Committee, emphasizes this role and sponsors various essay contests for students.
The proclamation recognizes the contributions of American women of every race, class, and ethnic background to the growth and strength of the nation. Women have played a critical role in every sphere of American life, serving as leaders of progressive social movements, such as suffrage, abolition, emancipation, industrial labor, civil rights, and peace. Their efforts created a more fair and just society for all.
NSDAR is a nonprofit, non-political service organization with a membership of women ages18 and older, who have proved descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the colonies or provided support during the American Revolution. By recognizing the contributions of women, NSDAR and Catron are helping inspire future generations of women to continue making a positive impact on society.
