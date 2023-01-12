Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from January rose close to $14,000 from this time last year, and Hulbert's figures rose as well.
January distribution represents November business, with monies accounting for sales from Oct. 16 and estimated from Dec. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $743,000.18, compared to $694,828.36 last year.
For January, Tahlequah brought in $1,099,715.37, up $20,268.45 from January 2022's figure of $1,079,446.92. Hulbert's January 2023 collections increased $203.86 from $18,761.04 in January 2022.
Data show $199,129,968 to cities reflected an increase from the $193,129,239 in January last year. The use tax was $38,095,644. Counties shared a $33,927,219 disbursement, and $7,219,253 in use tax.
