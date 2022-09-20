Tahlequah library hosts voter registration event

The Tahlequah Public Library created a space for local residents to get involved in Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20.
TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said events like this can make it easier for area residents to get more information, both because of its neutral location and by providing access to both parties.
“We have representatives from [the Republican and Democratic] parties here, so if they have questions and want to find information about their candidates, they can find out about that while they’re here,” said Lowe.
Lowe said she doesn’t believe there is a major difference in this registration event and others the library has hosted.
“A lot of times, we try to pull from the community, so this is another way for us to partner with entities in our community and ... when people come. they can access the information all in one central place,” said Lowe.
Cherokee County Election Board Assistant Secretary Cindy Fisher said registering is important so citizens can make their voices heard and to exercise their right to vote. Fisher said events like this one help get the election board in the public eye.
Cherokee County Election Board Head Clerk Whitney Mallott said in this way, the election board can provide better access to voter registration.
“We get to come to the people, instead of people having to come to us to register,” said Mallott.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said the goal of any registration drive is to register as many people as possible, especially the younger generation.
“Their vote does matter and they need to get out and vote,” said Ross. “It doesn’t do any good if we register a thousand people today and only two people go and vote. We need to get as many people out voting as possible, but they have to be registered first.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Stephen Hall said that no matter what party voters affiliate themselves with, officials want to help them have a voice in the election.
“One of the most difficult things [about voter registration] is getting them here,” said Hall. “A lot of the time, people are so busy that they overlook this until the last minute, and then they try to go register. And sometimes, it’s too late.”
Mallott said it is important for voters to update their information if changes are made to their addresses, names, etc., as they could pass the cutoff date.
“If a resident in the county has moved, it is always important for them to change, because their precinct could change,” said Mallott. “We get a lot of people on election day who move, change their name, or get married. That’s something they’ll need to change with us.”
Check it out
The Cherokee County Election Board will be registering people to vote Oct. 1 at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market.
