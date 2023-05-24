The Tahlequah Public Library has already started to kick off the children and adult summer reading programs.
Gerran Walker, a Tahlequah Public Library technology specialist, said the national theme for the 2023 programs is “All Together Now,” which will focus on friendships.
Cherokee Lowe, TPL branch manager, said the first craft event for the children’s program will be June 1, and the adult program will begin June 6 with a melted crayon earring and necklace workshop.
“We’re super-excited. We always enjoy the summer reading program. We get to see a lot more kids and a lot more families because they have time to come, and then we do stuff we don’t normally do during the year,” said Lowe.
Walker said the program’s reading challenge is similar across age groups, and participants will read 1,000 minutes to finish the program. For each 100 minutes read, a prize will be awarded.
“It doesn’t matter what age you are. There’s no requirement on the reading,” said Walker. “We don’t care what you read. It’s just a matter of minutes. You can spend your whole summer reading fan fiction, and that 100% counts. You can read comics or magazines. We don’t care, as long as you’re reading something.”
This year’s program will feature in-person and online events, with every online event being at noon on Wednesdays to correspond with busy schedules. The activities taking place on FaceBook will be similar to other events the library hosts in person, as it will include a trivia show, book and movie recommendations, and more.
Walker said the online portions were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, since the library couldn’t host in-person activities. Since Walker is the IT person at the library, she can see the statistics, which have been increasingly positive for adults during lunch time.
“The people who do not have time to come in and participate in our physical events, it gives them a chance to interact with us,” said Walker.
Enrollment is now available, and both programs will officially start June 1 and will finish at the end of July. Walker said she wants library patrons to learn a new skill, hobby, or craft through the program.
“I hope they’ll be able to come in, whether they learn something new by watching our Facebook videos about our different apps we have, or just some good recommendations for books and movies,” said Walker.
Having the adult classes, Lowe said, allows parents who are already bringing their kids to the library to have something to do, and it encourages them to read, as well.
The adult activities will all take place after 5 p.m., with some being on a first-come, first-served basis, and others requiring registration beforehand.
Jerilyn Willie, a TPL clerk, said she believes having classes for all ages is beneficial, especially to those who are older, as no one is ever too old to learn a new skill.
Willie will be the demonstrator for the round reed basket-making class on June 21, which is the first time she has been able to host the traditional craft at the library.
Willie said she has been trying to incorporate more Indigenous culture-related activities so children and adults can tap into these traditions.
“Best-case scenario, I hope they learn a new skill. Worst-case scenario, I hope they just have fun trying to design their own pieces,” said Willie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.