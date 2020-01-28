The Tahlequah Public Library will offer a program on internet and phone safety on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.
The presentation will cover many of the dangers of the digital age. Participants will learn how to protect themselves from scams, robocalls, and risky software and apps.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their devices with them since a portion of the class will include one-on-one assistance.
The class is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, call 918-456-2581 or stop by the library service desk.
