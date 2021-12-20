Many sweet treats are available during the holiday season around Tahlequah, from delicious baked goods to hot and yummy specialty drinks.
Morgan's Bakery, for example, offers a wide selection of baked goods with wintery and holiday themes. The gingerbread cookies are a favorite among customers. Dani Jacobs, a Morgan’s bakery employee, hand-decorated many of them herself in festive red, green, and white.
"I decorated these gingerbread people myself. You can custom-order things, too," said Jacobs. "If you like chocolate-covered strawberries, you can bring in the strawberries and we will create them for you the way you want."
Morgan's offers all sorts of holiday baked goods. Customers can call ahead of time or stop by and make special orders, such as custom cakes, cookies, or almost any dessert item.
Sweet Arts Bake House near the Tahlequah Public Library also offers custom holiday treats and will be open most of this week for breakfast and lunch.
The Lift Coffeehouse is another local favorite that has awesome holiday treats this season. Baker Raven Denniston makes all their items from scratch, including their icing.
"I am planning on making snowflake sugar cookies this week," said Denniston. "I might even make some snowmen. It's all made from scratch; it's a lot of fun."
Summit Murray is a drink creator at The Lift who works with Denniston.
"She made the snowflake sugar cookies for the Christmas parade and they were very popular," said Murray. "We have a lot of Christmas-y drinks, too. We love our nutmeg around here."
Murray crafts beautiful designs on the drinks he makes, using cinnamon or other spices, and likes tailoring orders to make customers happy.
During the holidays, The Lift presents many offerings.
"We have something called The Addiction that customers can order," said Murray. "It's a half-gallon container of whatever latte they love, so they can have their coffee when they go to stay with in-laws during the holidays."
On Christmas Day, The Lift will be open for business. Customers can call ahead of time and order a family waffle pack.
"That way, families can just come in and pick it up and have breakfast covered on Christmas Day," said Denniston.
Check it out
Most restaurants will be open in Tahlequah during the holiday season but will be closed on Christmas Day. Make sure to call ahead to local favorites to get their holiday business hours.
