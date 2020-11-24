Tahlequah Lumber has found ways to let community members help those in need this holiday season.
Nonperishable food items for the Tahlequah Public Schools Food Pantry and Backpack program will be collected through the end of November at Tahlequah Lumber, 1701 Park Hill Road.
A Cherokee County Angel Tree is set up in the store for those who want to give to a local child. The unwrapped Angel Tree gifts are due at the Northeastern State University Student Engagement office in the University Center basement by Dec. 2.
