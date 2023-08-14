A Tahlequah man accused of child neglect after his child was found reportedly wandering the streets waived his preliminary hearing last week in Cherokee County District Court.
Michael Alan Sohn, 51, was first charged with child neglect in 2017 in Cherokee County District Court, where he received a three-year deferred sentence. According to court documents, his 3-year-old was found on the street while Sohn was asleep.
On July 30, 2020, child neglect charges were filed again against the defendant after he purportedly failed to provide his son with adequate food, shelter, supervision, sanitation, and hygiene. The child had walked unattended to Port City Body Shop without shoes in the summer heat.
According to police reports, when they returned the child home, there were piles of trash and half-eaten food on the floor, and the residence smelled like rotten food. The Department of Human Services was contacted and the children went to stay with a family member.
During the 2020 court proceedings, Sohn’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction under the McGirt ruling for both the 2020 case and the 2017 case. All charges in both cases were ultimately dismissed.
In 2022, after the U.S. Supreme rolled back part of the McGirt decision in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, allowing the state to retain concurrent jurisdiction in some cases, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office filed child neglect charges against Sohn on Oct. 18, 2022, which is the most recent case.
Sohn pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance two days later, and waived his preliminary hearing on Aug. 8, 2023.
The defendant is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2023, with Judge Doug Kirkley presiding. Sohn is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
