A Tahlequah man accused of first-degree murder, after allegedly supplying the victim with a lethal dose of fentanyl, is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, June 21.
Charges of first-degree murder and distribution of controlled dangerous substance were filed on May 24, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court against Matthew Kyle Santana, 32, after the medical examiner’s report indicated the victim, Dakota Hiatt, 29, died from fentanyl toxicity.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hiatt was found inside the bathroom at the Clear Creek 66 gas station on East Allen Road on Jan. 1, 2023. On the floor of the bathroom, authorities reportedly found a lighter, aluminum foil with burnt residue on it, a pen that had been fashioned into a pipe containing burnt residue, a small plastic baggy that contained a white crystal-like substance, and a small piece of foil.
During the investigation, police found the victim had sent Santana $50 through Cash App just seven minutes before Hiatt, Santana, and a woman were seen entering the store. Hiatt purchased a cigar and left the store, while the woman went to the restroom. Once she exited the restroom, she and Santana purchased a few items and left. Hiatt then can be seen entering the store again and going into the restroom. He was not seen leaving.
According to reports, when Santana was questioned, he denied selling the victim drugs, and insisted Hiatt got the fentanyl from another individual.
According to court documents, police found text messages between the victim and Santana discussing a sale. After obtaining a search warrant for the defendant’s Facebook account, authorities found messages Santana had sent to someone on Jan. 1, 2023, when he was attempting to sell “fire,” stating it was a “whole new level” and that he almost overdosed himself.
Santana is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on June 21.
