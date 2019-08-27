Tahlequah man charged in Muskogee assault case

MUSKOGEE - A Tahlequah man has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he stabbed his girlfriend in the hand with a knife, court documents say.
Randall Lee Ridley, 31, was charged Monday after an Aug. 21 incident in which he punched, choked and stabbed his girlfriend Kimberly Fahrman, according to an affidavit filed with the case.
The charge has prompted a slew of revocations for prior convictions, including domestic abuse by assault and battery, knowingly concealing stolen property, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer, and grand larceny in house or vessel.
Ridley remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $50,000 bond. His next court date is Sept. 4.
