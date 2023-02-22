Tahlequah man on March docket for kidnapping, rape

A Tahlequah man is being held without bond for a Jan. 14 kidnapping and rape.
According to the information report obtained from the Cherokee County court clerk's office, Jeremiah L. Kirkwood, 44, was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping Feb. 17.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said Kirkwood used force and violence by threats of immediate and great bodily harm to a woman with whom he had sexual intercourse with against her will. The report states Kirkwood also kidnapped the woman in Tahlequah and held her against her will.
Kirkwood was held without bond and appeared in court for his initial appearance Feb. 21, when he pleaded not guilty. He is slated for a felony sounding docket March 8, at 10 a.m.
