A Tahlequah man pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court last week, after being accused of attacking a Tahlequah Police Department officer with a knife, and having instructed his dog to bite the officer.
Two felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were filed on May 15, 2023, against David Lawrence Owens, 56, who made his initial appearance the next day. He received a $20,000 bond.
According to police reports, authorities received a report of a physical domestic dispute between Owens and a female at the Oak Park Motel on Downing Street.
Off-duty officer Lt. Justin Leatherwood was on the scene, and when he attempted to separate the two individuals, Owens tried to hit him. The defendant then reportedly removed a knife from his pocket and went after the officer.
A civilian who was in the area ran to assist Leatherwood and struck Owens in the head.
During the struggle to remove the knife from Owens, the defendant reportedly called for his dog and instructed him to bite the officer. Doing as instructed, the dog bit Leatherwood on the right leg.
Additional authorities arrived and were able to detain Owens. Leatherwood was treated at a local hospital.
The defendant is scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Joshua King for a felony sounding docket at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2023. Assistant District Attorney Rogers Hughes is representing the state.
