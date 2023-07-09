A Tahlequah man received a 10-year suspended sentence and a $300 fine after pleading guilty to stalking.
The felony charge was filed on Nov. 15, 2022, in Cherokee County District Court against Kevin Nava-Hinojosa, 23, Tahlequah, who is also known as Keven Nava Hinojosa.
According to court documents, between Oct. 11, 2022, and Nov. 4, 2022, the defendant left multiple notes inside the victim’s mailbox and stood outside the victim’s residence with a firearm after being served a protective order.
The defendant first pleaded not guilty to the charge and received a $5,000 bond. On June 29, 2023, Hinojosa pleaded guilty to the crime.
Hinojosa was represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann represented the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.