A Tahlequah man received a three-year deferred sentence last week in Cherokee County District Court for harboring a fugitive.
Charges were filed on Jan. 19, 2023, against Logan Dewayne Horn, 31, who first pleaded not guilty to the felony during his initial appearance on Feb. 7. He then pleaded no contest on June 29.
According to court documents, on Jan. 9, 2023, Horn, along with Debbie Marie Orr, 53, of Tahlequah, knowingly harbored a person who had been charged and was seeking to avoid arrest for the crime of felony assault and battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Orr reportedly assisted the suspect by picking them up from a Muskogee hotel and concealed them.
Orr is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2023, with Judge Joshua King presiding.
She is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is representing the state.
