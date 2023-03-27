The Cherokee County District Attorney's office has made its second attempt to try a Tahlequah man for what would be his second child neglect charge after both cases were dismissed based on the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.
Michael Alan Sohn, 51, was first charged with child neglect in 2017 in Cherokee County District Court, where he received a deferred sentence.
According to court documents, on May 15, 2017, Sohn failed to provide adequate supervision and care to his 3-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, as the 3-year-old was found wandering on the street as the father was asleep. He also reportedly failed to bathe the children.
The defendant appeared pro se and first entered a plea of not guilty. About two months later, Sohn pleaded no contest and received a 3-year deferred sentence.
The year prior to his 2017 conviction, Sohn was charged with a misdemeanor of failure to compel child to attend school, however the case was dismissed. Local attorney Rachel Dallis, who worked at the District Attorney's office at that time, was listed as having represented the state in that misdemeanor case.
On July 30, 2020, child neglect charges were again filed against Sohn in Cherokee County District Court for failing to provide his son with adequate food, shelter, supervision, sanitation, and hygiene, as the child walked unattended to Port City Body Shop without shoes in the summer heat.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, officers recognized the child from an earlier encounter that day when the child was playing too close to a busy roadway. When authorities and the child arrived at the residence, no one answered the door; however, when the child opened the door, authorities saw a man sitting in a chair in the living room.
The man reportedly told police he wasn't the child's father and that the father was in another room. When authorities entered the home to be taken where the child's parents were, it was reported that there were piles of trash and half-eaten food on the floor, and that the residence smelled like rotten food.
Authorities then made contact with Stephanie Lynn Elpers, 34, Tahlequah, who reportedly told them she was the child's stepmother, who officers described as being agitated they were there. Elpers allegedly refused to give officers her name and was arrested for obstruction.
Upon making contact with Sohn, he reportedly told police he didn't know where his child was and that he assumed the boy was with Elpers.
The Department of Human Services were contacted and the children went to stay with a family member.
Sohn pleaded not guilty to the 2020 child neglect charge, and his attorney Douglas G. Dry filed a motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction under the McGirt ruling.
Dry also filed a motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction on the 2017 child neglect case. Both cases and all charges were ultimately dismissed.
Charges were also dismissed against Elpers based on the McGirt ruling.
Elpers was facing child neglect charges along with obstructing an officer. She was represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson.
In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back part of the McGirt decision ruling in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, which allowed the state concurrent jurisdiction in cases wherein a non-Native commits a crime against a Native, even if the crime took place on the reservation.
Retaining jurisdiction, the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office filed child neglect charges against Sohn on Oct. 18, 2022. He pleaded not guilty two days later at his initial appearance.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King at 9 a.m. on May 3, 2023.
Sohn is represented by local and court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis, who previously represented the state in the misdemeanor case against Sohn, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.