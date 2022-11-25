Tahlequah mayor proclaims Small Business Saturday date

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Mayor Sue Catron signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday in Tahlequah.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce was the recipient of the proclamation. CEO and President Nathan Reed and other members of the Chamber of Commerce went out on Wednesday to visit with the local businesses in town to promote Small Business Saturday and handed out swag bags to them.
Small Business Saturday was first introduced in 2010 by American Express, as a way to show support and highlight local small businesses, so they’re not being overshadowed by larger, chain companies. This is a yearly event that takes place on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday and is a way to highlight the importance of local businesses, the "ma and pa" businesses.
Catron and Reed encourage residents of Tahlequah to shop local this Saturday and support the small businesses in Tahlequah.
