Caleb Watson, an incoming second-year medical student at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, completed a residency clinic.
Watson is a member of the Cherokee Nation with strong aspirations to serve Native Americans in the future. He spent two weeks in the Cherokee Nation Family Medicine Resident Clinic, where he learned under several physicians, including Dr. Rahim Sewani, DO.
“The past two weeks have been an amazing experience and one of my first major steps at fulfilling a lifelong dream,” said Watson. “I was able to work with some great healthcare providers and even got to hone some of my own skills. My biggest takeaway from this experience is that there are certain health problems that are especially prominent in our population, and we have room to improve on these issues to adequately serve our Native American population.”
