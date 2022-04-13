Tahlequah mom receives $1,000 Live Your Dream Award

Soroptimist International of Muskogee has selected Brittany Wallington of Tahlequah for a $1,000 Live Your Dream Award.
This is an education award given to a woman who is the primary financial provider for her family, has a financial need, and has overcome challenges. Wallington will now compete for the Region Live Your Dream Award.
Wallington, 29, has had a non-traditional route in achieving her educational goals. When she became a teenage mother, she dropped out of school to take care of her daughter, but completed her GED in what would have been her senior year in high school. After working in low-paying jobs, at 23, she obtained a CNA certification. She worked in nursing homes, a clinic and hospital. Then at age 25, she married and became the mother of another daughter. After two years, the marriage failed, and Wallington was propelled to return to school. She enrolled at Connor State College while holding a full-time job and being a single mother of two.
Last year, she enrolled in the licensed practical nurse program at Indian Capital Technology Center-Stilwell and will graduate in June. She will attend Tulsa Community College this fall to complete her associate’s degree. She has a goal of becoming a respiratory therapist and later a registered nurse. She hopes someday to meet the criteria to be a flight nurse.
Wallington has had many obstacles and setbacks along the way and gives credit to her “village” for believing in her when she didn’t, and pushing her to succeed. She has offered her advice to women and young girls.
“It’s OK to take whatever path in life, as long as you never forget your goals and dreams and never let anything stand in the way of achieving them, no matter how long it takes,” she said.
