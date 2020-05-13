Tahlequah native named NOC Teacher of the Year

STILLWATER - Dr. J. Marsh Howard was named Best NOC Instructor for the spring semester, according to the Office of Academic Affairs at Northern Oklahoma College.
Howard is a social science instructor for NOC on its Stillwater campus. A native of Tahlequah and 1993 graduate of Tahlequah High School, he is the son of former longtime residents Jim and Lynn Howard.
Howard was the top vote-getter in a survey conducted earlier this semester asking students to identify the best instructor they've had and why.
Among comments from students: "He made class interesting to come to every day. He understood that not all students learn/perform the same and that really made a difference to me. He was funny and all-around a great professor."
Another student said: "Dr. Howard made learning fun with his experiential activities and assignments. I love his teaching style and how easy he is to talk to. I did not miss a day of his class."
Others finishing at the top of the survey were Cathy Ballad, math instructor, and Scott Haywood, language arts.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves 4,200 students on its home campus in Tonkawa, the NOC/OSU Gateway program in Stillwater, a branch in Enid, at the University Center in Ponca City and online.
It is the state's first public community college.
