SHAWNEE – Three Tahlequah residents and one from Park Hill were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The President’s Honor Roll included Tahlequah residents Emma Berry, a biochemistry major; Sarah Cordel, a cross cultural ministry major; and Brittany Poe, a sports and recreation management major. The Dean’s Honor Roll included Lauren Smither, a nursing major from Park Hill.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.
