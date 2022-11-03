Tahlequah Public Library hosts November writing contest

Tahlequah Public Library started a free writing contest on Nov. 1, and it will run until the end of the month.
TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said the contest is kicking off National Novel Writing Month, which is where NaNoWriMo tries to inspire people to start writing their own novels.
The contest will have three different divisions of writing, including a six-word story, a 100-word novel synopsis, and a 500-word short story. Lowe said the reason for the diverse categories is to get people to write.
“We just tried to find different categories that some people would be able to write in, depending on their level and what they’re interested in,” said Lowe.
The library will be housing a small diorama to help spark ideas for participants, but the scene depicted does not have to be the focal point for the story. While the scene is not set up yet, Lowe said writers can still start on their stories, as the rules do not limit them to a certain genre or narrative.
“I saw the picture of the diorama on Facebook and thought, ‘That’ll be fun. Just to set it up and inspire people to write something for this NaNoWriMo,’ and then it kind of spun off from there,” said Lowe.
The scene will have items strewn throughout, such as a toothbrush on the floor, to cause people to think of how it might have ended up there.
“We might throw some odd things into it, like it could be a ragdoll in the middle of it, and be like, ‘What’s that doing there?’ Just to give something to help people’s creative minds,” said John Dick, a TPL library clerk.
Dick believes the scene will spark story ideas, especially for people who have a hard time coming up with story ideas.
Jane Adams, a TPL library clerk, said that when she was in school, she had issues coming up with ideas to write about, until her teachers would give her a prompt.
“A lot of people do have ideas. It’s just that they don’t ever really try to express them,” said Adams. “Sometimes you just need a little push to get going and maybe that would be enough for somebody to [write].”
Dick thinks having a contest focused on writing can help to not only show others what the library is about, but will allow them to be creative outside of their everyday lives. Adams said the contest is for all ages to encourage potential and future writers.
“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you have stories in your head and they just need to come out,” said Adams.
Get involved
Members of the Friends of the Library group will be judging the literary works after the Nov. 30 deadline. To submit a story for the contest, participants need to send the submission to writingcontest@eols.org. Winners will receive a writing-related prize in mid-December from the Tahlequah Public Library .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.