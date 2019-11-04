The Tahlequah Public Library has announced it now has high-speed internet "hotspots" to check out.
The hotspots allow devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles to connect to the internet anywhere Sprint cellphone service is available. The hotspots do not require a constant power source. They can be used at home or taken on the road for high-speed internet access.
These hotspots are available for checkout. All library cardholders in good standing can try one. They will be checked out on a first-come, first-served basis, by calling or dropping by the library to be placed on a request list.
