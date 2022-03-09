The Tahlequah Public Library will presents Orphan Trains to Oklahoma on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College. This event is free and open to the public.
The Oklahoma Humanities Council has funded free public presentations in four libraries in the state, and its mission is to raise awareness and preserve stories about the orphan train movement.
Few people today know much about the largest child migration in history. Between 1854 and 1929, over 250,000 orphans and unwanted children were taken out of New York City and given away at train stations across America. Children were sent to every state in the continental United States; the last train went to Sulphur Springs, Texas in 1929. At least five hundred children came to Oklahoma in the early 1900s to find new homes in Enid, Tulsa, McAlester, Sand Springs, Sayre, Shawnee, Tahlequah (Fort Gibson), Guthrie, Broken Arrow, and Oklahoma City.
The multi-media program combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with archival photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore. Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of Oklahoma history.
Local relatives and acquaintances of Orphan Train Riders are especially invited to attend and share their stories with the audience. Visit eols.org, Muskogee Public Library on Facebook, or call 918-682-6657 for more information.
