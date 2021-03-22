Tuesday, March 23

District – Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:40-6:40.

THS – Soccer v McAlester, home, 6 p.m. and 8.

THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Morris, away, 4:30 p.m.

THS – Baseball v Skiatook,@ home, 5 p.m. and 7.

TMS – Baseball v Sallisaw, away, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24

THS – Boys Tennis v Edison, away, 8 a.m.

THS – Parent Night Zoom, FAFSA questions, 5:30-7 p.m.

THS – Juniors, U.S. history assessments.

Grades 5-6 – Track, Arrowhead Relays, home, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 25

District – Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m.

THS – Baseball v Jay, away, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30.

TMS – Girls Golf v Keys, Cherokee Trails.

TMS – Grades 7-8 Track v Wagoner, away, 10 a.m.

March 25-27

TMS – Baseball, Coweta/Hilldale Tournament.

March 25-26

THS – Soccer, Collinsville Tournament, away, 6 p.m. and 8.

THS – Lady Tiger Softball, Creek Classic Tournament, Okmulgee.

Friday, March 26

All Sites – Distance learning day.

THS – Grade 9 Track v Muskogee, away, 2:30 p.m.

THS – Baseball v Claremore Sequoyah, away, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30.

TMS – Boys Golf v Keys, Cherokee Trails.

Monday, March 29

THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Fort Gibson and Wagoner, home, 4 p.m.

THS – Baseball v Tulsa Rodgers, away, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30.

THS – Girls Golf v Hilldale, Muskogee.

THS – Green Country Commissioned Officers Association scholarship deadline.

TMS – Baseball v Pryor, away, 5 p.m.

TMS – Soccer v Pryor, away, 5 p.m. and 6.

Tags

Trending Video