Tuesday, March 23
District – Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:40-6:40.
THS – Soccer v McAlester, home, 6 p.m. and 8.
THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Morris, away, 4:30 p.m.
THS – Baseball v Skiatook,@ home, 5 p.m. and 7.
TMS – Baseball v Sallisaw, away, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
THS – Boys Tennis v Edison, away, 8 a.m.
THS – Parent Night Zoom, FAFSA questions, 5:30-7 p.m.
THS – Juniors, U.S. history assessments.
Grades 5-6 – Track, Arrowhead Relays, home, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, March 25
District – Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m.
THS – Baseball v Jay, away, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30.
TMS – Girls Golf v Keys, Cherokee Trails.
TMS – Grades 7-8 Track v Wagoner, away, 10 a.m.
March 25-27
TMS – Baseball, Coweta/Hilldale Tournament.
March 25-26
THS – Soccer, Collinsville Tournament, away, 6 p.m. and 8.
THS – Lady Tiger Softball, Creek Classic Tournament, Okmulgee.
Friday, March 26
All Sites – Distance learning day.
THS – Grade 9 Track v Muskogee, away, 2:30 p.m.
THS – Baseball v Claremore Sequoyah, away, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30.
TMS – Boys Golf v Keys, Cherokee Trails.
Monday, March 29
THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Fort Gibson and Wagoner, home, 4 p.m.
THS – Baseball v Tulsa Rodgers, away, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30.
THS – Girls Golf v Hilldale, Muskogee.
THS – Green Country Commissioned Officers Association scholarship deadline.
TMS – Baseball v Pryor, away, 5 p.m.
TMS – Soccer v Pryor, away, 5 p.m. and 6.
