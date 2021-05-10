May 10

THS - HS Tennis Boys Regionals AWAY TBD, 8 a.m.

May 10 - May 11

THS - HS Boys Golf State, Meadowbrook CC

May 11

District - Monthly School Board Meeting, Board of Education, 6 p.m. (Broadcast Via YouTube)

TMS - Band Concert, PAC, 6-8 p.m.

TMS - TMS Pom Practice, 3:15-5 p.m.

May 12

THS - AP Language Testing

THS - Anatomy and Physiology Class Visit to NSU Science Lab

THS/TMS - Athletic Physicals, TMAC 1-4 p.m., grades 6-11)

TMS - TMS TOY Reception (during lunch)

May 13

THS - AP Statistics Testing

THS Band Concert, PAC, 6-8 p.m.

THS - THS Pom Practice, 3:15-5 p.m.

TMS - Student of the Month Lunch, Chili's

May 13-15

THS - HS Baseball State, OKC, TBD

May 14-15

THS - Track 5/6A State, Ardmore, TBD

THS - HS Tennis Boys State away, TBD 8 a.m.

May 14

THS - Senior Equipment Check-In

THS - HS Tennis Boys State, a way, TBD, 8 a.m.

Heritage - Last day for Boys & Girls Club

Sequoyah - Last day of After Care

May 17-18

THS - THS Tiger Follies, 7 p.m.

May 17

TMS - 8th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.

TMS - 8th grade Extended Lunch

Cherokee - Cherokee Day (4th grade, 8:30-10:30 a.m.) (1st grade, 12:30-2:30 p.m.)

Heritage - 4th/1st grade Field Day

