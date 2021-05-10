May 10
THS - HS Tennis Boys Regionals AWAY TBD, 8 a.m.
May 10 - May 11
THS - HS Boys Golf State, Meadowbrook CC
May 11
District - Monthly School Board Meeting, Board of Education, 6 p.m. (Broadcast Via YouTube)
TMS - Band Concert, PAC, 6-8 p.m.
TMS - TMS Pom Practice, 3:15-5 p.m.
May 12
THS - AP Language Testing
THS - Anatomy and Physiology Class Visit to NSU Science Lab
THS/TMS - Athletic Physicals, TMAC 1-4 p.m., grades 6-11)
TMS - TMS TOY Reception (during lunch)
May 13
THS - AP Statistics Testing
THS Band Concert, PAC, 6-8 p.m.
THS - THS Pom Practice, 3:15-5 p.m.
TMS - Student of the Month Lunch, Chili's
May 13-15
THS - HS Baseball State, OKC, TBD
May 14-15
THS - Track 5/6A State, Ardmore, TBD
THS - HS Tennis Boys State away, TBD 8 a.m.
May 14
THS - Senior Equipment Check-In
THS - HS Tennis Boys State, a way, TBD, 8 a.m.
Heritage - Last day for Boys & Girls Club
Sequoyah - Last day of After Care
May 17-18
THS - THS Tiger Follies, 7 p.m.
May 17
TMS - 8th grade Award Assembly, 8:30 a.m.
TMS - 8th grade Extended Lunch
Cherokee - Cherokee Day (4th grade, 8:30-10:30 a.m.) (1st grade, 12:30-2:30 p.m.)
Heritage - 4th/1st grade Field Day
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.