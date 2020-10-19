Oct. 20-23

TMS – Bullying Prevention Week.

Oct. 20-Nov. 1

Heritage – Online book fair.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

District – Monthly Board meeting, virtual, 6 p.m.

TMS – Children’s All State practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

TMS – Football at Grove, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Greenwood – Retakes and group pictures.

Friday, Oct. 23

District – Distance learning day.

THS – Football at Glenpool, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

THS – ACT test.

THS – Cross country regionals at Owasso, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

THS – ACT test.

Oct. 26-30

All Sites – Red Ribbon Week.

Cherokee – Jog-A-Thon, all week in PE class.

Monday, Oct. 26

THS, Cherokee – Student Flu Clinic with Caring Van.

THS, TMS – Red Ribbon Week: Lei off Drugs, Hawaiian Day.

Elementary sites – Red Ribbon Week: “Sock it to Drugs,” Crazy Sock Day.

Tags

Recommended for you