Oct. 20-23
TMS – Bullying Prevention Week.
Oct. 20-Nov. 1
Heritage – Online book fair.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
District – Monthly Board meeting, virtual, 6 p.m.
TMS – Children’s All State practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
TMS – Football at Grove, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Greenwood – Retakes and group pictures.
Friday, Oct. 23
District – Distance learning day.
THS – Football at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
THS – ACT test.
THS – Cross country regionals at Owasso, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
THS – ACT test.
Oct. 26-30
All Sites – Red Ribbon Week.
Cherokee – Jog-A-Thon, all week in PE class.
Monday, Oct. 26
THS, Cherokee – Student Flu Clinic with Caring Van.
THS, TMS – Red Ribbon Week: Lei off Drugs, Hawaiian Day.
Elementary sites – Red Ribbon Week: “Sock it to Drugs,” Crazy Sock Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.