Oct. 27-30
All Sites - Red Ribbon Week.
Cherokee- Jog-A-Thon, in PE classes.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
TMS - Children's All State practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
THS/TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Decades Day.
Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Pajama Day.
Sequoyah & Greenwood - Student flu clinic, Caring Van.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
TMS/Central - Student flu clinic, Caring Van.
TMS - Junior High All State practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
THS/TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Pajama Day.
Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Tigers Spirit Day.
Thursday, Oct. 29
THS/TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Western Day.
Heritage - Student flu clinic, Caring Van.
Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Jean Day.
Friday, Oct. 30
THS - 2020-21 yearbook ads deadline.
THS - Football vs Tulsa Memorial, home, 7 p.m.
THS - Pom Team fundraiser deadline.
THS - Red Ribbon Week, Wear Neon Day or Costume Day.
TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Wear Neon Day.
Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Costume Day.
Saturday, Oct. 31
THS - Cross country state, at Edmond Santa Fe.
