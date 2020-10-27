Oct. 27-30

All Sites - Red Ribbon Week.

Cherokee- Jog-A-Thon, in PE classes.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

TMS - Children's All State practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

THS/TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Decades Day.

Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Pajama Day.

Sequoyah & Greenwood - Student flu clinic, Caring Van.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

TMS/Central - Student flu clinic, Caring Van.

TMS - Junior High All State practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

THS/TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Pajama Day.

Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Tigers Spirit Day.

Thursday, Oct. 29

THS/TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Western Day.

Heritage - Student flu clinic, Caring Van.

Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Jean Day.

Friday, Oct. 30

THS - 2020-21 yearbook ads deadline.

THS - Football vs Tulsa Memorial, home, 7 p.m.

THS - Pom Team fundraiser deadline.

THS - Red Ribbon Week, Wear Neon Day or Costume Day.

TMS - Red Ribbon Week, Wear Neon Day.

Elementary Sites - Red Ribbon Week, Costume Day.

Saturday, Oct. 31

THS - Cross country state, at Edmond Santa Fe.

