Tuesday, Sept. 7
THS - HS Fast Pitch - V, V at Memorial, 4 to 8 p.m.
THS/TMS - Volleyball at HOME/TMAC - v. Metro Christian, 4 to 8:30 p.m.
THS - FCCLA Shirt Fundraiser Deadline to Order.
TMS - MS Fast Pitch - V, JV at Muskogee, 5 to 8 p.m.
TMS - Fall Photos.
THS - MAJ David Rollow and 1SG Steven Walker - Sallisaw Ropes Course.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
THS - Ag. Cherokee County Fair at Tahlequah.
THS - MAJ David Rollow and 1SG Steven Walker - Sallisaw Ropes Course.
TMS - Jr High All State Practice - Choir Room, 3:15 to 4 p.m.
Cherokee - Fall Photos.
Thursday, Sept. 9
THS - Ag. Cherokee County Fair at Tahlequah.
THS - MAJ David Rollow and 1SG Steven Walker - Sallisaw Ropes Course.
THS - HS Fast Pitch at home - V, JV v. Pryor, 5 to 9 p.m.
THS - FCCLA Lead Conference at Broken Arrow Convention Center.
TMS - MS Fast Pitch - V, JV at Pryor, 5 to 8 p.m.
TMS - JH Football - at Pryor, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
TMS - Riverhawk Choral Workshop at NSU, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
THS - Ag. Cherokee County Fair at Tahlequah.
THS - Volleyball - V at Catoosa, TBA.
THS - MAJ David Rollow and 1SG Steven Walker - Sallisaw Ropes Course.
TMS/THS -Cross Country - JV and MS at Camp Gruber National Guard Meet, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
THS - Football at home v. Wagoner 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
THS - Ag. Cherokee County Fair at Tahlequah.
THS - Volleyball - V at Catoosa, TBA.
THS - MAJ David Rollow and 1SG Steven Walker - Sallisaw Ropes Course.
THS - Cross Country - V at Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. to noon.
THS - HS Fast Pitch at HOME - V, JV v. Durant, 1 to 5 p.m.
TMS - MS Fast Pitch - V v. at Haskell, TBD.
TMS - Choir Rock-a-Thon at Reasors, 10 a.m. to noon.
Rhea Lana's Clothing Sale Days for Pre-K-5th, 25 percent off Days: half price days: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
THS - Ag. Cattle Grading Practice at Tahlequah Stockyards.
THS - Volleyball - V at Catoosa, TBA.
Rhea Lana's Clothing Sale Days for Pre-K-5th, 25 percent off Days: half price days: 11a.m. to 7p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
THS - JV Football - at Wagoner, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
THS - Ag. Keys Cattle Grading Contest at Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
TMS - MS Fast Pitch at home - V, JV, Locust Grove and Briggs, 4 to 8 p.m.
Heritage - Fall Photos.
Rhea Lana's Clothing Sale Days for Pre-K-5th, 25 percent off Days: half price days: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education 6 p.m. - Broadcast Via YouTube.
THS - HS Fast Pitch - V, JV at Shawnee, 5 to 9 p.m.
THS - Ag. District Leadership Conference, Glenpool.
Rhea Lana's Clothing Sale Days for Pre-K-5th, 25 percent off Days: half price days: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
