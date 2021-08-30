Sept. 1

THS – Fall Photos

TMS – Pep-assembly at TMS Field, 1 p.m.

TMS – Jr. High All State Practice – Choir Room, 3:15-4 p.m.

Sept. 2

THS – Cross Country – JV, V at Bixby, TBD.

THS/TMS – Volleyball – 7/8/9/JV/V at Glenpool, 4-8:30 p.m.

THS – HS Fast Pitch at HOME – V, JV v. Shawnee, 5-9 p.m.

TMS – JH Football at HOME – 7/8/9 v. Hilldale, 5-8:30 p.m.

TMS – MS Fast Pitch – V, JV at Glenpool, 5-8:30 p.m.

Sept. 3

THS – Football – at Tulsa McLain, 7-9:30 p.m.

Sept. 4

THS – HS Fast Pitch – V, JV at Durant, 1-5 p.m.

Sept. 6

All sites – No school, Labor Day Holiday

THS – JV Football – at Muskogee, 6-8:30 p.m.

