Sept. 1
THS – Fall Photos
TMS – Pep-assembly at TMS Field, 1 p.m.
TMS – Jr. High All State Practice – Choir Room, 3:15-4 p.m.
Sept. 2
THS – Cross Country – JV, V at Bixby, TBD.
THS/TMS – Volleyball – 7/8/9/JV/V at Glenpool, 4-8:30 p.m.
THS – HS Fast Pitch at HOME – V, JV v. Shawnee, 5-9 p.m.
TMS – JH Football at HOME – 7/8/9 v. Hilldale, 5-8:30 p.m.
TMS – MS Fast Pitch – V, JV at Glenpool, 5-8:30 p.m.
Sept. 3
THS – Football – at Tulsa McLain, 7-9:30 p.m.
Sept. 4
THS – HS Fast Pitch – V, JV at Durant, 1-5 p.m.
Sept. 6
All sites – No school, Labor Day Holiday
THS – JV Football – at Muskogee, 6-8:30 p.m.
