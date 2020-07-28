Tahlequah Public School administrators have pushed back the start date of the 2020-2021 school year to Aug. 27.
“Due to the unprecedented times we are in, we have decided to delay the start of school for students until Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. This will give us time to better prepare our staff for the challenges of education in the COVID pandemic,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
Contractually, TPS teachers do not report until Monday, Aug. 10.
“We feel that three days is not enough to prepare them for the giant task in front of them. We are also experiencing delays in receiving needed technology, PPE [personal protective equipment] and other required essentials to open our school safely,” said Ashlock.
The TPS Board of Education will vote on the matter during a special Tuesday, Aug. 4 meeting. If approved, the school calendar will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.