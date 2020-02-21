Jim Fram, founder and consultant of the economic development company Community Growth Strategies, will present the Strategic Plan for Economic Development for the Tahlequah area on Monday, Feb. 24, at a public meeting at City Hall Council Chambers, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Fram was contracted by the Tahlequah Industrial Authority to conduct research and develop an area strategic plan. Fram conducted several dozen individual interviews, talked to three selected focus groups, and held a public focus meeting during which community members shared thoughts and input on the economic development planning through comment and a priority exercise looking at the strengths, challenges, opportunities, and threats to economic growth in the area. After compiling the information suggesting strengths and opportunities that can attract new business to the area, Fram is ready to present those findings to the public.
This comes on the heels of an amendment to the trust indenture creating the TIA. On Feb. 12, TIA trustees approved the amendment to rename the authority, increase the number of trustees and other minor changes. The amended trust indenture was presented at the City Council meeting on Feb. 18. With the approval of the City Council, the TIA is now documented as the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority (TRDA).
A search is underway for a qualified person to serve as TRDA executive director. Within the next few months, the strategies will be set and the director hired will lead the way to bring new jobs, capital investment, and economic growth to the Tahlequah area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.