Tahlequah resident Dr. David Nagle has been elected president of the German American Society of Tulsa and assumed office June 1.
He has served on the GAST Board of Directors for the past year and has volunteered for many events, including the GAST food booth at Oktoberfest. He also led the German language Advent/Christmas service last December at the GAST Event Center just west of Lewis Avenue on 15th Street. Another Tahlequah resident, Rainer Waldhör, assisted with that event with 100 people present.
Nagle, a retired assistant professor of German, has taught high school and college German classes in southeast Missouri, at Oklahoma State University, Stillwater High School, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oral Roberts University, and most recently, Northeastern State University, where he also taught English as a Second Language. He is one of several instructors for adult German classes each spring and fall, offered by the German American Society Arts Association at the GAST Event Center.
Kinderdeutsch, German classes for children, are also offered Saturdays each spring and fall. Social and cultural activities are offered throughout the year. Membership in GAST is available to anyone with an interest in the language and cultures of German-speaking countries, especially Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. Details can be found on the GAST Facebook page or their website.
Nagle is married to Dr. Beth Green-Nagle, assistant professor of Spanish and Spanish section coordinator at NSU. They have two children: a son, Joseph, who is an NSU senior, and a daughter, Anika, a Tahlequah High School junior.
