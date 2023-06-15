MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jordan Allen Houston, 25, of Tahlequah, was sentenced to 39 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
The charges arose from investigations by the Tahlequah Police Department and the FBI.
On July 26, 2022, Houston pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
On July 1, 2022, while at a friend’s home in Tahlequah, Houston got into an argument. Houston struck the first victim in the side of the head with a pistol, causing an accidental discharge and sending a bullet into the ceiling. When the residents ejected Houston from the house, he fired multiple rounds through the front window and door. Two of those rounds struck a second victim in the chest but were not fatal. Houston committed these crimes in Cherokee County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“Whether violence comes from a stranger or a friend, the harm to individuals and communities is incalculable,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Together with law enforcement and first responders, we are committed to promoting justice and protecting the peace of our communities against dangerous offenders.”
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy based on fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
Ronald A. White, chief judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee. Houston will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service pending transportation to a designated U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney Zachary W. Parsons represented the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.