The Oklahoma Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired announced that Tahlequah resident Veronica Navarro was selected by the staff in the McAlester office as their client of the year.
SBVI is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
“Veronica is learning how to be self-sufficient and independent,” said Stacey Birchfield, programs manager. "She continues to work with SBVI and has a bright future ahead of her.”
Navarro began losing her vision due to glaucoma, a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve. She began services with SBVI in 2017, and they started by providing her with assistive technology training to use computers and to succeed in school.
In need of hope when she began to live on her own, Navarro called her SBVI counselor to take the next steps toward an independent lifestyle. She toured the New View facility in Tulsa and enrolled in the MOVE program, which lasted three months. During this time, she learned new skills and how to take care of herself.
Thanks to the services she has received, Navarro now uses her white cane and travels outside of her house on her own. She learned how to use public transportation, increased her computer skills, and is currently looking at enrolling in college again.
For more information about SBVI or other DRS services, call 800-487-4042 during office hours to reach the nearest location or visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdrs/independence/blind.html.
Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services annually assists more than 76,100 Oklahomans with disabilities.
