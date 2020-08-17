SHAWNEE – Two Tahlequah residents received degrees during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Spring Commencement Saturday, Aug. 1, on the south lawn of Raley Chapel on the OBU campus in Shawnee.
Graduates, with academic majors and scholastic predicates, include: Emma Berry, biochemistry, cum with college honors; and Brittany Poe, sports and recreation management, cum laude.
Students graduate summa cum laude for maintaining at least a 3.95 grade point average. Students who maintain at least a 3.70 GPA are designated magna cum laude. Students who maintain at least a 3.40 GPA are designated cum laude. Those who complete the requirements of the University’s Honors program graduate “with honors.”
United States Senator James Lankford delivered the address. The event was rescheduled from its original date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program also included induction of the graduates into the OBU Alumni Association. OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas presented a charge to the graduates.
To watch video of the Spring Commencement or for more information on Oklahoma Baptist University, visit www.okbu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.