The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has purchased and distributed dictionaries to every third grader in Cherokee County.
This encompasses 14 elementary schools and in March and April, 2023 a total of 456 children are receiving a dictionary. For many of these children this is the first book they will ever have owned.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County also provides a paperbook copy of "Where the Red Fern Grows" to every fifth grader in Cherokee County. In March and April 2023, this amounts to 536 fifth graders in 14 elementary schools. "Where the Red Fern Grows" is a popular book and movie based along the Illinois River in Cherokee County. There are still old-timers who acted as extras in the movie around town. The purpose of providing this book is to further education.
Rotarians get the counts from the schools and order the books. When the order arrives, they stamp the inside cover of each book "Complements of the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County" inside the front cover of each book. There is also a line for the student to write their name. Then they separate the books according to numbers for each elementary school. Then Rotarians deliver the books to the schools. When possible, Rotarians take the books to the classrooms for dissemination.
The group's goal is to encourage a love for books, a love for learning, and provide the framework for a life of continuing education. Books nurture the imagination and provide healthy outlets for mental activities.
