Tahlequah boasts 12 city boards and commissions, and they meet at least once a month to deal with various municipal concerns.
The Tahlequah City Council meets the first and third Monday of every month to discuss key city business. The council consists of Mayor Sue Catron and a four-member council. The city is divided into four wards, and each councilor is elected by voters in those wards. Ward 1 councilor is Bree Long, Ward 2 councilor is Dower Combs, Ward 3 councilor is Stephen Highers, and Trae Ratliff is Ward 4 councilor.
Combs, who serves on five of the 12 boards, said his main goal is to bring economic development to the city.
"[I'm working on] bringing new businesses, promoting the existing businesses and bringing people to generate the revenue for the city's growth and our businesses to thrive," said Combs. "Adding amenities like trails and parks for residents will make Tahlequah even more attractive, making us a destination and a place where people would want to live, raise a family, retire or establish a business."
The Abatement Board has five members and meets the first Monday of every month. The initial hearing board is for all code compliance cases concerning the abatement of trash, weeds, grass, or abandoned and dilapidated property. Board members are Chairman Craig Clifford, Melissa Harris, Pamela Coonce, and Jerry McDaniel.
The Airport Board reviews management, operation, and development of the Tahlequah Municipal Airport. Board member Mark Hodson said he's been on the advisory board for 10 years, and he's enjoyed what he's been able to do.
"I really feel it's extremely important to have an active airport in the community. It has helped bring in the smaller jets in here with the expansion a few years ago," said Hodson.
Board members are Lanny Williams, Combs, James Mahaney, Louis White, and airport manager Kelly Crittenden; they meet every third Thursday of each month.
Combs, who asked to be on the board, echoed Hodson and said the airport is a great asset to Tahlequah. Many towns would love to have the runway size the city has, he added.
"The airport is another tool for the city to use to attract businesses. The facility needs some upgrades and a new fueling system, and we are currently looking for donors and/or grants to help facilitate these changes," said Combs. "We do have some federal and state grants that will be used on a runway maintenance plan starting this year."
The Board of Adjustments meets as needed and decides on applications of variances, exceptions, and appeals from decisions of the building inspector on zoning ordinances. Members include Bob Girdner, Suzanne Myers, Susan Ryals, Johnathan Wells, and Dr. Tom Cottrill.
The History Preservation Board provides guidance to property owners on preservation issues. Members recommend designation of properties and historically sensitive areas worth preserving. Members are Tammy Phillips, Richard Zellner, Beth Herrington, and Kate Kelly, and they meet the third Monday of every month.
Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority meets the third Monday of every month at its executive office. Board members include Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner, Mayor Sue Catron, Jon Asbill, Jean Ann Wright, and Tony Barker.
The Planning and Zoning Commission makes recommendations on zoning laws and regulations to the City Council. Board members offer oversight on issues of property rezoning, annexation, and subdivisions. Board members include: Susan Ryals, Gary Cacy, Robert Batson, Suzanne Myers, and Jason Marzullo. They meet the third Thursday of each month.
The Street and Sidewalks Oversight Committee meets the first Wednesday of every month. Board members are Andy Harris, Lori Enlow, Drew Haley, Samantha Duke, and Yolette Ross.
The Tahlequah City Hospital Authority has seven board members who make decisions on management, operation and development of the hospital. Members include: Mike Watkins, Gary Harrington, Stephen Highers, Judy Williams, Gary Chapman, Maurice Turney, and Carol Choate. Those seven meet the second Monday of every month.
City councilors Bree Long, Dower Combs, Stephen Highers, and Trae Ratliff meet the first Monday in December and the first Monday in June. The four are part of the Tahlequah Educational Facility Authority and the Tahlequah Public Facilities Board.
"The councilors and mayor are designated trustees on the Educational Facilities Authority and the Public Facilities Authority," said Combs.
The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, formally known as the Tahlequah Industrial Authority, meets the third Wednesday of each month. The board makes decisions on management, operation and development of the Tahlequah Industrial Park and Cherokee County. Board members are Chairman Mark Gish, Trustee Jeff Reasor, Trustee Dower Combs, Trustee Anna Knight, Trustee Josh Hutchins, Trustee Paula Mutzig, and Trustee Randy Merciez.
The board recently made changes to its indenture which included the name change and number of trustees.
"We now have redirected our focus to be an economic development board for the city, adding two additional board seats from the county, but the majority of the members will be from city residents," said Combs.
Hutchins said he's technically been in his position for four years, but stepped down while the changes were being made. He and Trustee Anna Knight were appointed before a Feb. 24 special meeting.
"I want to help out community prosper. I started the curbside recycling company and I have served on other boards," Hutchins said. "I'm active in our kids' school and I'm an attorney. I think those things made a positive impact here."
When asked how he balances his time among schools, serving on other boards, and being an attorney, Hutchins gave all the credit to his wife, Marcia.
"I have an amazing wife, that's how. She's taught me a lot about time management," he said.
Appointees are mostly nominated by the mayor, but in some cases, they are nominated by a city councilor. Most are given final approval by the City Council.
