Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from September increased by more than $120,000 from the same time last year, but Hulbert's figures decreased.
The September distribution of collections represents tax receipts from July business, with monies accounting for sales from July 16 and estimated sales from Aug. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $839,274.32, compared to $718,775.13 last year. For September, Tahlequah brought in $1,160,035.45, up by $177,798.28 from September 2020's figure of $982,246.17. Hulbert's September 2021 collections were down $143.75 from the $18,959.05 collected in September 2020.
Data show disbursement of $184,311,264 in tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $162,189,663 distributed in September last year. The use tax disbursement was $26,165,880. Oklahoma counties shared in a $31,792,136 disbursement, and $5,199,011 in use tax.
