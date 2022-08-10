Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from August rose close to $23,337 from this time last year, but Hulbert's figures decreased by $1,400.
August distribution represents June business, with monies accounting for sales from June 16 and estimated from July 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $835,126.22, compared to $811,790.07 last year.
For August, Tahlequah brought in $1,139,281.44, down by $7,189.69 from August 2021's figure of $1,146,471.13. Hulbert's August 2022 collections decreased $1,436.91 from $119,179.05 in August 2021.
Data show $197,779,010 to cities reflected an increase from the $183,420,800 in August last year. The use tax was $31,790,512. Counties shared a $34,173,441 disbursement, and $6,024,911 in use tax.
