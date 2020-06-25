Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for June increased by more than $15,000 from the same time last year, but Hulbert’s figures decreased.
The June distribution of tax collections represents local tax receipts from April business, with monies accounting for sales from April 16 and estimated sales from May 1-15. Cherokee County sales tax collections hit $594,885.19, compared to $579,638.40 last year. For June, Tahlequah brought in $885,966.24, up by $31,990.67 from June 2019's $853,975.57. Hulbert's June 2020 collections were down $6,017.64, from the $21,750.81 collected in June 2019.
According to data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $142,331,436 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected a decrease of $15,847,250 from the $158,178,686 distributed in June last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $22,102,001. In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $24,465,339 disbursement, and $4,398,923 in use tax.
