From staff reports
Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from December rose close to $48,200 from this time last year, but Hulbert's figures fell.
December distribution represents September business, with monies accounting for sales from Oct. 16 and estimated from Nov. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $743,000.18, compared to $694,828.36 last year.
For December, Tahlequah brought in $1,063,060.57, up $68,006.89 from December 2021's figure of $995,053.68. Hulbert's December 2022 collections decreased $1,238.70 from $19,733.46 in December 2021.
Data show $197,459,402 to cities reflected an increase from the $181,366,974 in December last year. The use tax was $33,388,537. Counties shared a $33,884,159 disbursement, and $6,205,846 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.