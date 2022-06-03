Tahlequah Save A Lot Store celebrates milestone anniversary

TAHLEQUAH – Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., announced its Tahlequah store on 614 E. Downing St. is celebrating 10 years serving the community.
Rod Taylor and Angie Taylor, co-owners of Save A Lot, have affiliated themselves with the business for many years. They both worked for Maurice Box, previous owner of Save A Lot beginning in the early '90s in different capacities and locations before they purchased the Tahlequah Save A Lot in 2012 following Box’s death.
Since then, Rod and Angie, as well as their two sons Luke and Logan, have grown the store and are connecting with the people in Tahlequah and the surrounding area. By running he business, the owners have formed long-term friendships with their employees.
As a thank you to its customers, Save A Lot is giving away $1,000 in groceries to celebrate their 10-year Save-iversary.
“We’re proud to have our family business here in Tahlequah. It means a lot to us to know we are bringing quality and value to our customers in our hometown” said Rod Taylor.
Until the end of June, customers can enter to win one of 10 $100 gift cards by signing up at https://savealot.com/sweepstakes/tahlequahgiveaway. Official rules can be found at https://www.savealot.com/terms/tahlequahsweeps. On July 5, the 10 winners will be drawn at random.
Save A Lot believes that all neighborhoods should have access to fresh, high quality food options. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.
The Tahlequah Save A Lot store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can learn more by visiting www.savealot.com.
