Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., has announced the completed renovations of its Tahlequah store at 614 E. Downing St.
In celebration of the remodel, local store owners Rod and Angie Taylor will be celebrating with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. Customers entering the store will notice a lighter, brighter, and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor and flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint, and new outside signage. This updated look fully reflects Save A Lot's new brand image, fresh look, and enhanced functionality, while the Taylor family continues to serve as Tahlequah's hometown grocer. "I am thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Tahlequah Save A Lot store and enhance local residents' shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside," said Rod Taylor. "The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they've come to expect."
The local Save A Lot has been a part of the Tahlequah community for years, and the owners said they're proud to bring these upgrades to hometown customers.
"We're delighted that the Tahlequah Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel," said Tim Schroder, chief sales and marketing officer of Save A Lot. "Rod and Angie Taylor and their team's investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality."
The Tahlequah Save A Lot store is open daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit www.savealot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.