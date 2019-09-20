The topics of a possible bond project and vote, the high school internship program, special education, and district financials took up a majority of the regular Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday night.
"We are in the beginning stages of planning a bond next year," said Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "We don't even know what we're building yet."
The board had previously narrowed down the candidates for an architectural firm to two candidates, Beck Design and Boynton Williams Associates, and both companies gave presentations to the board during the recent meeting. The board selected Boynton Williams Associates based on previous use of the company during two other bonds.
Among the 17 projects they have worked on for TPS include the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, Sequoyah Elementary enclosure, the softball field, and tennis courts. Some administrators and staff present had a good relationship with the firm when they worked on projects for that 2004 bond, and recommended continuing that. The company also had lower fees.
"It was a hard decision from start to finish," said Ashlock.
A community survey will be released this week to gain input on the suggested projects for the bond, which could be a 5 percent increase in property taxes.
"Staying under 5 percent number, we may hit the $20 million mark. We may have $18 million of that to spend," said Ashlock. "The bond is only used to renovate and construct or to buy new equipment. The goal is to touch as many sites as possible."
The board is looking for the bond issue to be on the January 2021 ballot, and with approval, projects could be started that summer.
Director of Finance Diane Adamson presented the financials and a preliminary budget. She announced that around $100,000 would be saved on utilities this year.
"The costs are down a little," she said. "Most is due to an energy management system controlled by software. We have been turning utilities off at the end of the day."
Susan VanZant, director of special services, reported on the district's special education numbers.
TPS services ages 3 and up for special education, and this number enrolled this school year is 741 students. This is an increase of 41 from last year, and an increase of 220 students from the 2014-2015 school year count.
Careers teacher Lisa Bookout gave a presentation of the Tahlequah High School internship program for seniors. This goes along with the Individual Career Academic Plan program the district was a pilot for last year.
During the previous year, 19 students participated in internships at Tahlequah businesses and organizations. There are currently 52 enrolled this year.
Staff credit the rise in numbers for these types of programs to the new seven-period day at THS. It offers students more opportunities.
JROTC numbers are also up, with 146 participating currently, and only 79 last year. This has drawn the attention of Congressman Markwayne Mullin who will visit the district at the end of the month.
The board approved a bid for new flooring in the THS locker room and bathrooms.
"We're going with the lowest bid," said Ashlock. "It's very unsanitary and not attractive in there. The students are very excited to get new flooring."
All other items on the meeting agenda were approved by the board, including an estimate of needs, monthly financial reports, surplus items, district trips, and personnel items.
What's next
Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. in the BoE Conference Room.
