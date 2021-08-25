The Tahlequah Board of Education voted during a special meeting Aug. 25 against joining a pending civil action that challenges the legality of the state Legislature's law banning mask mandates in public school districts.
The lawsuit is the District Court of Oklahoma County: Rigger, et al. v. the State of Oklahoma. Board members Chrissi Nimmo and Lorraine Walker voted in favor, and Dana Eversole, Ed Myers, and Shawn Coffman voted against.
“I asked for the meeting to be called,” said Nimmo. “I know at our last board [meeting] that it would support mandatory masks if the law allowed us to do so. There are not any school districts in the lawsuit. I became aware that the law firm representing [the plaintiffs] were willing to represent [Tahlequah Public Schools] at no cost. The only thing we are voting on is to be represented."
There are currently 87 positive cases of COVID-19 in TPS, and Superintendent Leon Ashlock expects that number to exceed 90 by the end of the day Wednesday. Several hundred students are being placed in quarantine, including Nimmo’s first-grader.
“We can’t require, only suggest quarantining,” she said. “I can tell you from a personal standpoint as a parent, most of the staff are wearing masks; most of the students are not. I asked my child, and in a class of 20 students, only three were wearing masks.”
Board member Ed Myers countered by saying he didn’t perceive any benefit from joining the lawsuit.
“What we are talking about is not about masking or not masking. This is whether we want to be a part of a lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma,” he said. “I was informed by a board member that we have three responsibilities: to hire the superintendent, to set a budget, and to make policy. I don’t see this as an issue that we need to be taking on. If at some point in time there is a change of the policy from the state, then we can consider whether we can develop a masking policy."
Lorraine Walker believes joining the lawsuit plays an important role in assuming control at the local level.
“Making this decision is a prelude being allowed, as a local school board, to make policy that is in the best interest of our students and our faculty,” said Walker. “How long will we be able to stay open at present? And our hands are tied at making policy at the local level. I think it’s important to say that we have rights as a local governing board.”
The posted minutes indicate that only 6.9 percent of Oklahomans under age 18 are fully vaccinated, and that immuno-compromised teachers, staff and students are on TPS campuses.
The board members agreed they would like to impose a masking policy, but they are prohibited from doing so by Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, which prohibits any school district from requiring the wearing of masks in schools.
