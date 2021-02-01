Tuesday, Feb. 2

THS – Basketball vs Pryor, home, 4-9 p.m.

THS, TMS – Wrestling vs Claremore, away, 6-8:30 p.m.

THS – JROTC hosting OBI blood drive, Performing Arts Center, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

THS – Senior photos for yearbook/senior wall panel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Heritage – World Read Aloud Day.

Thursday, Feb. 4

All Sites – Parent-Teacher Conference, 4-7 p.m.

TMS – Basketball vs Coweta, away, 5-8 p.m.

Feb. 4-5, 8-9

THS – ICTC presentations in 10th-grade English classes.

Friday, Feb. 5

THS – Basketball vs Coweta, home, 4-9 p.m.

Feb. 5-6

THS – Academic State finals, Midwest City.

TMS – Wrestling Junior High All State, OKC Fairgrounds.

