Tuesday, Feb. 9
THS – Basketball vs Collinsville, away, 4-9 p.m.
THS/TMS – Wrestling vs Muskogee, away, 6-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Elementary site – Progress reports go home.
Cherokee – Dental sealant day.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Cherokee – 100th Day of School and Valentine's party.
Friday, Feb. 12
THS – Basketball vs Claremore, away, 4-9 p.m.
Feb. 12-13
THS – Boys wrestling regionals, home, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 12 and 15
All sites – No school, President’s Day.
Sunday, Feb. 14
THS – Wrestling girls regionals, TBD.
