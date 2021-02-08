Tuesday, Feb. 9

THS – Basketball vs Collinsville, away, 4-9 p.m.

THS/TMS – Wrestling vs Muskogee, away, 6-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Elementary site – Progress reports go home.

Cherokee – Dental sealant day.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Cherokee – 100th Day of School and Valentine's party.

Friday, Feb. 12

THS – Basketball vs Claremore, away, 4-9 p.m.

Feb. 12-13

THS – Boys wrestling regionals, home, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 12 and 15

All sites – No school, President’s Day.

Sunday, Feb. 14

THS – Wrestling girls regionals, TBD.

