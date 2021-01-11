Tuesday, Jan. 12

THS – Basketball versus Collinsville, home, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

District – Indian Education Open Public Hearing, BOE Conference Room, 5:30 p.m.

TMS – Wrestling versus Stilwell, away, 10:45 a.m.

TMS – Circle the State With Song, Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

TMS – Student Council Meeting, Room 2, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14

THS – Wrestling versus Putnam City West, away, 6 p.m.

TMS – Boys basketball versus Claremore, away.

Jan. 15-16

TMS – Wrestling versus Wagoner, away.

Friday, Jan. 15

THS – Basketball versus Claremore, home, 4 p.m.

TMS, elementary – Report cards go home.

Monday, Jan. 18

All School Sites – No School, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TMS – Basketball versus Glenpool, boys away, girls home, 5 p.m.

TMS – Wrestling versus Metro Lakes

